Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

