Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGLE. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

