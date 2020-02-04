Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut by Capital One Financial

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, VP Chris H. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 16,894 shares of company stock worth $61,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

