Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Lowered by KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.15.

Shares of RVLV opened at $17.42 on Monday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $48.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $19,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $30,597,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $2,629,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $2,170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $285,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,242.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

