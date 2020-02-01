Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

