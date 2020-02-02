Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for OMRON Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OMRON in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMRON’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. OMRON has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of OMRON worth $28,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

