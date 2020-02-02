Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for United Technologies Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

UTX opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $155.53.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

