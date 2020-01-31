Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

NYSE HCA opened at $143.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $274,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

