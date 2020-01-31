Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Wedbush

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

