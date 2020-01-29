Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Boosted by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after acquiring an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 240,968 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

