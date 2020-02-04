Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Dynatrace Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynatrace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

NYSE DT opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy