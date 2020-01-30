Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Decreased by KeyCorp

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

Shares of MCD opened at $210.39 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $206.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Growth Stocks