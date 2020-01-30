Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Express, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Express has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?