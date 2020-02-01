Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $378.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds