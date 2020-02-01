QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.37

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.37 and traded as high as $36.55. QAD shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $742.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers