QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.26. QEP Resources shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 204,535 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $775.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,568 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

