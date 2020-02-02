QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Trading Down 4.5%

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 26,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 116,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve