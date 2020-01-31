Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,777,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

