Qorvo Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Qorvo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.56 on Monday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

