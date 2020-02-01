Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 86985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other Qorvo news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Man Group plc grew its position in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 13,099.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,861 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in Qorvo by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 176,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Qorvo by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

