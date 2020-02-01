Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.11 million.Qorvo also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.11.

QRVO traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. 3,556,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $199,821.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

