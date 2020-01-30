Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

IVOL opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

