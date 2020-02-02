Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post $382.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the highest is $386.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $211.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

KWR traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $166.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,781. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $141.79 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

