QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

