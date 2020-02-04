QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to announce its Q1 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

