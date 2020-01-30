Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. 184,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,043. Qualys has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares in the company, valued at $469,875,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,307 shares of company stock worth $24,327,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

