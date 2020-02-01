Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $84.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.49 million and the highest is $85.33 million. Qualys reported sales of $74.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $321.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $321.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $368.30 million, with estimates ranging from $366.01 million to $372.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.74. 250,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,157. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.34. Qualys has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $97.12.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,875,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,077 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $341,571.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,307 shares of company stock valued at $24,327,971. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qualys by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 135,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

