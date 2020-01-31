Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $175,435.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $175,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $156,455.00.

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $158,665.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $144,105.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $84,126.42.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $760.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quanterix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,030,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 200,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 16.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

