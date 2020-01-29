Quantum’s (QMCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

QMCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Quantum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quantum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.92.

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. Quantum has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.30.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quantum will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,576,925.00. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading