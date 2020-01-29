Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Increased to C$2.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.04 on Monday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 million and a PE ratio of -16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.37%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

