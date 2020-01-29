Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Receives $5.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QD. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE QD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.29. 2,884,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,061. Qudian has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qudian will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Qudian by 83.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qudian by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qudian by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qudian during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

