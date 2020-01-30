Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.87.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve