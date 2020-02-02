Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $6.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.67. 1,060,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.15. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend