Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 1,317.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $38,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

