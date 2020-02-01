Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.24. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 36,432 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $98.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

Read More: Treasury Bonds