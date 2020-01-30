Quickfee (ASX:QFE) Shares Down 1.4%

Quickfee Limited (ASX:QFE) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.25), approximately 169,349 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,702.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

About Quickfee (ASX:QFE)

QuickFee Limited provides finance solutions to clients and firms in Australia and the United States. The company offers a payment portal and SME lending to clients of accounting and law firms. It provides QuickFee platform that enables clients to take on financing for invoices raised by the accounting and law firms, as well as pay those invoices by EFT or credit card.

