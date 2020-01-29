QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Down 88.0% in January

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the period.

Shares of QUIK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 22,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,505. The company has a market cap of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

