Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.92. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.57 ($2.22).

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

