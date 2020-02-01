Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.08. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

