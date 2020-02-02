Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,838. The stock has a market cap of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quotient by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 9.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 74.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

