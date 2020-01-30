Quotient (QTNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quotient stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

