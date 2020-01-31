Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Update

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Qutoutiao has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 56,845 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

