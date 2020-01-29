R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT remained flat at $$2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. R C M Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

