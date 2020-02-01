RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Short Interest Update

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on RMED. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 71,682 shares of company stock worth $78,871 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMED traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,988. RA Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

