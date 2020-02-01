RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of RA Medical Systems stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. Analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 71,682 shares of company stock valued at $78,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RA Medical Systems (RMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com