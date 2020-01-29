RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

RDCM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. 16,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.15.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RADCOM stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

