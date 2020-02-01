RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDNT. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RadNet by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 128,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

