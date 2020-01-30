Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $134.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

RL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

RL opened at $112.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485 in the last 90 days. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

