Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485 over the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: What is a Swap?