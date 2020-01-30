Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Up 29.9% in January

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of METC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 43,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

